Statues Toppled After George Floyd's Death Return to Wisconsin Following $82K in Repairs
One of the toppled statues was a 9-foot-6-inch rendering of Col. Hans Christian Heg, an abolitionist in the state.www.newsweek.com
One of the toppled statues was a 9-foot-6-inch rendering of Col. Hans Christian Heg, an abolitionist in the state.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1