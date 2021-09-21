CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space Force Uniforms 'Complete Rip-Off' of Sci-Fi Shows, Social Media Users Say

By Toria Barnhart
 8 days ago
One Twitter user wrote, "A friend just texted me: 'Tell me the Space Force uniform isn't a complete rip-off of 'Battlestar Galactica'"

