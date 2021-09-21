Three Methods to Declutter for a Less Wasteful Life

Getting rid of items can seem counteractive to living a zero-waste lifestyle, but consciously decluttering lets you be more aware of your behaviors and have a better sense of your surrounding at home. When you purposefully rehome items, you can help also redistribute the resources used to make each item appropriately. By carefully donating or selling items we can save resources by allowing people to reuse items that are now useful to them and no longer useful for us. Reorganizing our homes lets us set the path for a more intentional life. When choosing what items to keep it can help to ask yourself the following questions, “Is the item useful? Is it sentimental? Does someone in my family truly love it?”