CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Three Methods to Declutter for a Less Wasteful Life

By Amy Hartline
dwswa.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting rid of items can seem counteractive to living a zero-waste lifestyle, but consciously decluttering lets you be more aware of your behaviors and have a better sense of your surrounding at home. When you purposefully rehome items, you can help also redistribute the resources used to make each item appropriately. By carefully donating or selling items we can save resources by allowing people to reuse items that are now useful to them and no longer useful for us. Reorganizing our homes lets us set the path for a more intentional life. When choosing what items to keep it can help to ask yourself the following questions, “Is the item useful? Is it sentimental? Does someone in my family truly love it?”

www.dwswa.org

Comments / 0

Related
joyfulsurroundingsllc.com

How to declutter and organize

The Joyful Method will make decluttering and getting organized less overwhelming so you can deal with the clutter in a way that makes sense for your brain. Many of us would like to get organized and know the first step is reducing clutter. Been there, Kondoed that, read the books, magazines and blogs. But still the clutter remains.
HOME & GARDEN
lastheplace.com

How to Declutter Your Home the Sustainable Way

How we get rid of stuff is as important as what we consume. Here is how to declutter your home the sustainable way to become more eco-conscious. Just because it’s time to declutter your house doesn’t mean that you need to throw out things or feel guilty during the process. There are many ways that you can declutter your home the sustainable way.
HOME & GARDEN
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Podcaster and author Allie Casazza on decluttering your life

Allie Casazza, author of "Declutter Like a Mother" and host of the podcast "The Purpose Show," believes that life with a busy family does not have to be a hot mess. Her podcast, which has more than 7 million downloads, focuses on a family-oriented approach to minimalism. Casazza grew up in Southern California and recently moved to Greenville, S.C., with her husband, Brian, and their four young children.
YOGA
hunker.com

15 Dresser Alternatives to Declutter Your Room

While a dresser tends to be the most common choice for bedroom storage, it may not always be the best selection. Whether it's a matter of space or it doesn't match your interior style, it's always good to have some dresser alternatives when putting together a comfortable and functional room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decluttering
Apartment Therapy

This 5-Step Method is the Best Way to Declutter Your Clothes

Apartment Therapy’s Decluttering Cure is a free two-week decluttering program, guaranteed to leave you with a lighter, leaner home. Sign up here and get all 14 assignments delivered to your inbox. What’s your signal that it’s time to declutter? For me, it’s when my supply of things is overflowing the...
HOME & GARDEN
joyfulsurroundingsllc.com

How to decide what to declutter

Loyalty’s a fine thing, but taken to extremes it can create problems. If you feel the sort of allegiance to your stuff that usually comes with a marriage license, it can be hard to even think about letting something go. But just because you’ve had something for a while, it...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

5 Questions You Have to Ask Yourself Anytime You Want to Declutter

Apartment Therapy’s Decluttering Cure is a free two-week decluttering program, guaranteed to leave you with a lighter, leaner home. Sign up here and get all 14 assignments delivered to your inbox. When you start to see the telltale signs that it’s time for another decluttering effort, you’ll be tempted to...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Washington Post

6 ways to declutter your parents’ home before a sale

Q: recent column about a person who was prepping for the sale of their elderly mother’s home. Your advice to them was to perhaps consider a local Realtor to coordinate and assist them with some of what they needed to do. That is sound advice, but they might also consider...
HOME & GARDEN
HelloGiggles

How to Use TikTok's 369 Manifestation Method to Attract a More Fulfilling Life

From how to get the seed out of an avocado without hacking a knife into it to how to do an easy cut crease makeup look with a spoon, leave it to TikTok to introduce to us game-changing beauty, wellness, and overall life hacks. To add to the list, recently, we've seen the 369 manifestation method all over our feeds. One search of the #369method hashtag will garner nearly 180 million views on TikTok. Users on the app have been sharing this method of manifestation as a way to get all of the things you want in your life—whether that's improved love life, more money, or a new job.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Joplin Globe

Stephanie Garland: Tips for moving or decluttering

Whether you’re getting ready to sell a house, move or just want to make more room where you live, a garage sale can be a good way to get rid of unwanted items while realizing some cash. Start by attacking one closet or room at a time. If you decide...
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

How to declutter your home and keep it permanently tidy

When life feels like it’s spinning out of control, one way to impose order is to organise your home. ‘Decluttering is my therapy,’ says Vicky Silverthorn, a professional organiser who has worked with celebrities including Lily Allen. ‘There’s an enormous connection between having an orderly home and letting go of stress.’
HOME & GARDEN
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Effective Immediately

Like nearly every store, Walmart has undergone major changes over the past few years. The big-box retailer has recently phased out hundreds of McDonald's restaurants, and removed its large, orange pickup towers, as more customers are choosing curbside services. But these are just some of the ways Walmart is evolving over time, and its newest change may not be something all customers will be happy about. Read on to find out more about Walmart's latest removal, which has already gone into effect.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy