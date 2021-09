PHOENIX — A judge has slapped down the latest claim by Cyber Ninjas that it doesn't have to respond to demands for public records — at least not from the public. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah rebuffed a claim by the private firm that it cannot be sued under the state's public records law. Attorneys for the company argued that such demands can be made only of what are traditionally considered public officials and agencies.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO