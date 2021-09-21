CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Uber Prices Are Expected To Decrease, According To CEO

By Giulia Campos
 8 days ago
After months of high prices, Uber prices are expected to lower by the end of the year, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC on Tuesday. The growing Uber rate is due to the combination of the app’s driver shortage and increased demand. After a year of investing millions in its driver to keep up with renewed user activity, Uber is expecting prices to lower as supply and demand finally balance out by this year’s fourth quarter, Khosrowshahi explained.

