Texas Has Assaulted the Constitutional Right to Abortion | Opinion

The Texas doctor who admitted to breaking the state’s new abortion law to force a test of its legality has been sued, setting up a constitutional challenge that could end up in the Supreme Court.San Antonio physician Alan Braid was sued by an Arkansas man in a civil lawsuit filed on Monday, according to The Washington Post.Dr Braid instigated the showdown in a Post opinion column over the weekend where he admitted to breaking the law on 6 September, just days after it came into effect at the start of the month.“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences — but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested,” Mr Braid wrote.This is a developing story.

LAW ・ 9 DAYS AGO