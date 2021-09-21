CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Has Assaulted the Constitutional Right to Abortion | Opinion

By Jessica Mason Pieklo
 8 days ago
There is goalpost-moving that's happening here.

Beverly
8d ago

There is NOTHING in the Constitution about abortion/murder. There is about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness!

Gilbert Magallanez
8d ago

Women should either ensure that they are practicing safe sex or abstain from sex . If they want to abort their pregnancy , easy fix move to another state. Women have options. It does nit include changing our laws in Texas!

Ken Calahan
8d ago

it's MURDER. DON'T LIKE TEXAS LAW. ? THEN MOVE, OR USE BIRTH CONTROL. BE RESPONSIBLE. PLAIN AND SIMPLE.

KATU.com

Opinion: In response to Texas abortion law, we must pursue equality

When I was three years old, my mom had an abortion. She wanted the baby, but she was barely able to take care of me. My father had left her for another woman, and he was not paying any child support. She was working as a janitor, and only had a high school education and no real marketable skills. She was scared and alone, and she did what she thought would give her and I the best possible chance to survive.
statepress.com

Opinion: The Texas abortion law could set precedent, and that's dangerous

The loophole in the Texas law could threaten the lives and livelihood of people all over the country. A new Texas abortion law — Senate Bill 8 — recently went into effect, banning all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many people even know they're pregnant. If it spreads to other states, people everywhere could be at risk of losing access to abortions.
breezejmu.org

Opinion | The Texas Heartbeat Act: voices on abortion, saving lives

The new law in Texas, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act (S.B. 8), goes around Roe v. Wade and bans all abortions after six weeks once a heartbeat is detected. Texas lawmakers cleverly found a way around the Roe v. Wade ruling — which said women have the right to terminate their pregnancy at the federal level — by allowing citizens to to enforce the law, not the state. People are able to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps someone get an abortion after a heartbeat is detected, using a loophole in the legal system.
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Texas Republicans Mistakenly Invoke God in New Effort to Ban Abortion

The Texas law practically outlawing abortion that the U.S. Supreme Court permitted to go into effect, contrary to the half century constitutional precedent of Roe v. Wade, has sent shockwaves through our nation. What is so stunning about this turn of events, and the other current challenges Roe v. Wade faces, is how Republican arguments against the decision have changed over the years.
The Independent

Texas doctor who performed abortion becomes first person sued under new law, setting up constitutional showdown

The Texas doctor who admitted to breaking the state’s new abortion law to force a test of its legality has been sued, setting up a constitutional challenge that could end up in the Supreme Court.San Antonio physician Alan Braid was sued by an Arkansas man in a civil lawsuit filed on Monday, according to The Washington Post.Dr Braid instigated the showdown in a Post opinion column over the weekend where he admitted to breaking the law on 6 September, just days after it came into effect at the start of the month.“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences — but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested,” Mr Braid wrote.This is a developing story.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

If we fail to act on women’s reproductive rights, Pa. will become the next Texas | Opinion

By Liz Hanbidge Pennsylvania is more like Texas than you think. Recently I began receiving more frequent calls about women’s reproductive rights. Such calls are not uncommon for me, but usually they relate to Pennsylvania, the commonwealth in which I serve as an elected representative. Lately, though, people mostly wanted to talk about Texas. I have […] The post If we fail to act on women’s reproductive rights, Pa. will become the next Texas | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
azpbs.org

Texas Abortion Law: What similar legislation has Arizona tried to pass?

Texas recently passed a ban on abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law takes the unusual step of allowing citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone who facilitates an abortion. What does the new law mean to the abortion debate in general and particularly in Arizona, where anti-abortion activists are already looking at the Texas law as a template for new legislation. We talked about all this with Dr. Swapna Reddy from ASU’s College of Health Solutions.
cityxtramagazine.com

How The Texas Abortion Law Could Lead To Rollbacks Of LGBTQ Rights

On September 1, Texas’s S.B. 8 – which the Texas state legislature passed and the governor signed – went into effect, banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. That’s a moment before many women are even aware they are pregnant. It’s not the same as other abortion bans, and the...
Reason.com

By Openly Defying the Texas Abortion Ban, a Physician Invites a Lawsuit That Will Make Constitutional Objections Unavoidable

Opponents of the new Texas abortion ban have had trouble identifying defendants they can sue to prevent enforcement of the law, which relies on private civil actions to deter the conduct it forbids. Now a Texas physician is inviting such a lawsuit by announcing that he defied the ban—a move that could finally make it possible to challenge the constitutionality of S.B. 8, which is plainly inconsistent with the Supreme Court's abortion precedents.
theticker.org

The new Texas abortion law undeniably attacks and denies women’s rights

Texas Senate Bill 8 has crafted the façade of a caring, concerned measure made to ensure that all unborn life in Texas is protected under the law. Beneath it lies the ugly truth that nearly all women in the United States have been forced to grapple with — women’s bodily and constitutional rights are under fire yet again.
