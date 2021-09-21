CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jarvis Landry placed on IR, will miss 3 weeks

By Ben Hendricks
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been placed on injured reserve. When a player is placed on injured reserve, they miss at least three weeks, potentially more. Landry suffered a sprained MCL against the Texans in Week 2 that landed him on IR. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news via...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Announces Injury Diagnosis For Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns took care of business against the Houston Texans on Sunday, but it came at a cost when Jarvis Landry left with an injury. Landry, 28, went down with a knee injury during the Browns’ opening possession on Sunday. He left the game and never returned. It was later revealed the talented wideout suffered a sprained MCL. We now have a better idea how much time he’ll miss, as a result.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Set to undergo MRI

Coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Landry has an MCL injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. As a result, Landry will undergo an MRI on his knee, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. If he's forced to miss time, added opportunities at receiver would be available for Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins. Meanwhile, it's unclear if Odell Beckham (knee) will be available for next Sunday's game against the Bears.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Diagnosed with MCL sprain

Landry (knee) has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain after undergoing further medical evaluations Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Landry secured his sole target for nine yards before being forced out of Sunday's 31-21 win over the Texans. The Browns haven't yet offered an official timetable for Landry's recovery, and MCL sprains can vary in severity, but it appears more likely than not that the standout wide receiver will need to miss some time. Given that a timetable for Odell Beckham (knee) to make his 2021 debut also remains unclear, it's possible that Baker Mayfield will need to rely on Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins as his primary wide receivers during next weekend's matchup against the Bears.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
Yardbarker

Browns Make An Injury Decision On WR Jarvis Landry

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday they will place wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve with a sprained MCL. It means the five-time Pro Bowler will miss a minimum of three games. Landry, 28, suffered the knee injury on the second offensive play of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns can Replace Role of Jarvis Landry in the Aggregate

With Jarvis Landry out no fewer than three games, the Cleveland Browns could replace his usage with a handful of players, which in the aggregate, could end up more productive. That's easier said than done simply because it could involve up to four players that are taking parts of one player's role, but the potential is there.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Browns#American Football#Ir#Texans#Espn#Wr#Injured Reserve#Tgh#Cleveland Com
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Diontae Johnson, Darrell Henderson, Jarvis Landry, more affecting Week 3 rankings

After a slow Week 1 on the injury front, Week 2 came and several key guys left games early. WRs Diontae Johnson, Jarvis Landry, and Laviska Shenault Jr all went down in Week 3, but each are in different situations. Running backs Darrell Henderson and Trey Sermon hobbled off the field in their games and are worth monitoring moving forward. Our fantasy injury updates provide the latest news we have on each guy, and who could emerge as potential waiver wire pickups if the player in question misses time.
NFL
recordargusnews.com

Browns put Landry on IR, receiver will miss at least three games

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time in his NFL career, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss a game because of an injury. And not just one. Landry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained knee ligament, meaning he must sit out a minimum of three games before he can be activated. At this point, it’s not […]
NFL
brownsnation.com

Jarvis Landry With Probable MCL Strain, Pending MRI

Jarvis Landry got knocked out of the Cleveland Browns’ season opener less than a minute into the game. Baker Mayfield hit Landry with a quick toss that Landry turned into a 9-yard gain. He was initially hit high, but a second Texan defender wrapped him up at knee level. Landry...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

Bears Might Catch a Break this Sunday: WRs Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Both Dealing with Injuries (UPDATE: Landry to IR)

On Sunday, Sean Desai’s secondary put on a show in the Bears victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field, but they’ll have another big test this week when they visit the Browns in Cleveland. HOWEVA, the Bears might catch a bit of a break before the game even starts, with the health of WRs Jarvis Landy and Odell Beckham Jr. still up in the air.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Cleveland Browns Depth Chart: Where to turn at WR with Jarvis Landry on IR

The Cleveland Browns have lost starting wide receiver Jarvis Landry to injured reserve. This news is fresh on the heels of a sprained MCL Landry sustained in a victory against the Houston Texans in Week 2. With Odell Beckham Jr. also nursing an injury, the top two targets on Cleveland’s depth chart are in question for the remaining games in the 2021 season.
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Jarvis Landry to have MRI on injured knee

The Cleveland Browns lost wide receiver Jarvis Landry after just two plays of their win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Now the team might be without Landry for a few weeks as they reportedly are concerned that Landry suffered a sprained MCL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Landry was...
NFL
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy