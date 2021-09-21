Jarvis Landry placed on IR, will miss 3 weeks

Landry (knee) has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain after undergoing further medical evaluations Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Landry secured his sole target for nine yards before being forced out of Sunday's 31-21 win over the Texans. The Browns haven't yet offered an official timetable for Landry's recovery, and MCL sprains can vary in severity, but it appears more likely than not that the standout wide receiver will need to miss some time. Given that a timetable for Odell Beckham (knee) to make his 2021 debut also remains unclear, it's possible that Baker Mayfield will need to rely on Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz and Rashard Higgins as his primary wide receivers during next weekend's matchup against the Bears.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO