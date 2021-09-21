CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Analyst Ratings For Etsy

By Benzinga Insights
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts have provided the following ratings for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Etsy has an average price target of $217.17 with a high of $265.00 and a low of $163.00.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Why Shares of NXP Semiconductors Are Moving Lower Today

Semiconductor stocks, such as NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) took a hit on Tuesday, with supply chain fears moving the industry lower. Why Is It Moving?. Shares of NXP Semiconductors traded lower again on Wednesday after Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon downgraded the...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Where Performance Food Group Stands With Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Performance Food Group. The company has an average price target of $62.75 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $60.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Where Papa John's International Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Papa John's International. The company has an average price target of $130.11 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $114.00.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Analyst Remains Bullish On Micron And These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Following Mixed Earnings

Following Micron Technology Inc's (NASDAQ:MU) mixed financial results, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained his long-term bullish outlook on the stock. He also sees upside in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD). What Happened: Micron reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share, which beat the estimate...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Stocks
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks for Retirees

Reliable revenue in any environment is a key component for stocks owned by retirees. Sustainable dividend growth is also critical. Not all "staples" have to be household consumables. Enterprises are repeat customers as well. Let's face it. The average 35-year-old's investment portfolio should look considerably different than the average 65-year-old's....
STOCKS
Business Insider

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Equity Residential

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Business Insider

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Essex Property Trust

Within the last quarter, Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Essex Property Trust. The company has an average price target of $345.0 with a high of $390.00 and a low of $323.00.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Business Insider

2 Copper Stocks To Buy Right Now

Precious metal prices have been on the rise in 2020, and one analyst is bullish on two big-name copper producers. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Lawson Winder reinstated coverage of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) with a Buy rating and $36 price target. He also reinstated coverage of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) with a Buy rating and $39 price target.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems postpones its IPO over adverse market conditions

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. , a Florida-based technology provider for investment managers, said Wednesday it has decided to postpone its initial public offering because of adverse market conditions. The major indexes suffered steep losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since May 12. Stocks sold off as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve moving away from the accommodative policy it set during the early months of the pandemic on concerns over elevated inflation. Allvue said its decision to postpone came "despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." The company was aiming to raise
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Why Micron Analysts Are Holding Bullish Bias Despite Weak Q1 Guidance

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday, yet issued weak forward guidance. The Micron Analysts: Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating and $130 price target for Micron shares. Wells Fargo Securities analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating and $115 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Why Are Conagra Brands Shares Trading Higher Today?

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow upgraded Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to Neutral from Underperform with an unchanged price target of $34. A "worst case" is already being priced into the shares, Moskow notes. The analyst views Conagra's risk/reward as neutral saying consensus estimates already assume an earnings miss in fiscal...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Why Spirit AeroSystems Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) is trading higher Wednesday after Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $53 to $66. "We are finally heading to the inflection point for global travel," Harned said. The Berstein analyst cited an increased...
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Why Eli Lilly Shares Are Moving Higher Today

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) is trading higher Wednesday after Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum upgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $210 to $265. Baum cited valuation as a reason for the upgrade following a recent 15% decline in Eli...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Tesla Deliveries Are On 'Massive Trajectory' In September, Analyst Says

As Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) gears up to release its third-quarter deliveries numbers, an analyst at Wedbush said he is confident the company will exceed consensus expectations. The Tesla Analyst: Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $1,000 price target for Tesla shares. The Tesla Takeaways: The chip shortage may have...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Jefferies lifts financial stock rating to overweight from

Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis on Tuesday lifted the firm's rating on financial stocks to overweight from market weight in a reaction to bearish sentiment around the sector and the prospect of higher interest rates. "Sentiment is downright awful," he said. "When flows are this bad, the group rebounds and delivers better than average performance." The sector offers cheap valuations currently and may be helped by GDP growth of 4% next year. "We think '22 earnings numbers are very conservative and should move up, keeping the revision ratios above average," DeSanctis said. M&A activity remains at record levels and could boost performance. Among the stocks in the group, Jefferies spotlighted Ares Management , Carlyle Group , First Cash Inc. , Hancock Whitney , LPL Financial , OneMain Holdings , Signature Bank , SLM Corp. , Sterling Bancorp , Western Alliance Bancorp and Wintrust Financial . The SPDR Regional Banking ETF is up 30.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of 16.6% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy