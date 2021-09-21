CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salesforce COO Bret Taylor is slowly taking over many of CEO Marc Benioff's major leadership responsibilities. Over a dozen insiders explain his meteoric rise to the top.

By Paayal Zaveri,Ashley Stewart
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn five years, Salesforce COO Bret Taylor has emerged as the heir apparent to Marc Benioff. Taylor's profile is growing as he takes over duties typically expected from a CEO, insiders say. Over a dozen of his past and current colleagues explain how his star rose so quickly. See more...

