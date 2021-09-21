U.S. 1 periodic nighttime lane closures, traffic stoppages in Bucks County
King of Prussia, PA - Periodic northbound and southbound single lane closures and 15-minute traffic stoppages may be in place through Thursday, September 23, from 8 to 10 p.m. on U.S. 1 in Bucks County for construction between the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange in Bensalem Township and the Penndel/Business U.S.1 Interchange in Middletown Township according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).buckscountyherald.com
Comments / 0