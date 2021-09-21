Gabby Petito case: New video shows search in Carlton Reserve
NORTH PORT - The search for Brian Laundrie continues in the vast Carlton Reserve on Tuesday afternoon, but police say there is nothing new to report. The North Port Police Department, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Wildlife Commission, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota Police Department, Venice Police Department, K-9 search and rescue teams, and other government partners are searching wild areas hunting for Laundrie.www.yoursun.com
