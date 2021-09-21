CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings For Walt Disney

By Benzinga Insights
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin the last quarter, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Walt Disney. The company has an average price target of $217.0 with a high of $263.00 and a low of $195.00.

markets.businessinsider.com

Business Insider

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Equity Residential

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Where Papa John's International Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Papa John's International. The company has an average price target of $130.11 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $114.00.
MARKETS
Business Insider

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Essex Property Trust

Within the last quarter, Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Essex Property Trust. The company has an average price target of $345.0 with a high of $390.00 and a low of $323.00.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Why Shares of NXP Semiconductors Are Moving Lower Today

Semiconductor stocks, such as NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) took a hit on Tuesday, with supply chain fears moving the industry lower. Why Is It Moving?. Shares of NXP Semiconductors traded lower again on Wednesday after Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon downgraded the...
MARKETS
Walt Disney
Business Insider

Why Global Travel Trends Are Turning This Boeing Analyst Bullish

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is poised to benefit from an inflection in global travel and an improved outlook for commercial aircraft deliveries, according to Bernstein. The Boeing Analyst: Douglas Harned upgraded Boeing from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $252 to $279. The Boeing Thesis: The pace...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

2 Copper Stocks To Buy Right Now

Precious metal prices have been on the rise in 2020, and one analyst is bullish on two big-name copper producers. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Lawson Winder reinstated coverage of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) with a Buy rating and $36 price target. He also reinstated coverage of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) with a Buy rating and $39 price target.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Should You Buy the Dip in Walt Disney Co.?

Entertainment giant Walt Disney’s (DIS) shares have dipped in price since CEO Bob Chapek acknowledged recently that various challenges will lead to fewer new Disney+ users than expected. However, can the stock rebound by leveraging its broad portfolio of products and services? Let’s find out.Shares of the world’s largest entertainment company, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), have gained significantly over the past few years. Its solid stock price performance can be attributed primarily to the excellent performance of the company’s direct-to-consumer business—with a total of nearly 174 million subscriptions across Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu at the end of the third quarter—and a host of added content on each platform.
STOCKS
investing.com

Tesla, Walt Disney Fall Premarket; AstraZeneca Climbs

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, September 20th. Please refresh for updates. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fell 2.4% after National Transportation Safety Board chief Jennifer Homendy criticised the company’s rollout of driver-assistance software in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, saying the electric car maker needed first to address safety deficiencies in its full self-driving technology.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Thermo Fisher Scientific

Within the last quarter, Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $599.0 versus the current price of Thermo Fisher Scientific at 594.35, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For DigitalOcean Holdings

DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $72.0 versus the current price of DigitalOcean Holdings at 82.095, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Chipotle Mexican Grill

Over the past 3 months, 16 analysts have published their opinion on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Diamondback Energy

Within the last quarter, Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Diamondback Energy. The company has an average price target of $116.2 with a high of $131.00 and a low of $101.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
GOBankingRates

Most Successful Penny Stocks Ever

A penny stock is technically any stock trading for below $5 per share, although some actually trade for pennies per share. Penny stocks are generally shunned by mainstream investors as there is...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Analyst Remains Bullish On Micron And These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Following Mixed Earnings

Following Micron Technology Inc's (NASDAQ:MU) mixed financial results, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained his long-term bullish outlook on the stock. He also sees upside in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD). What Happened: Micron reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share, which beat the estimate...
STOCKS
Business Insider

WESCO Price Target Raised At Raymond James - Read Why

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh raised WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) price target to $145 (implying an upside of 23.5%) from $140 and maintained a Strong Buy rating on the shares. Darkatsh notes better than expected near-term business conditions and pricing. With a double-digit free cash flow yield, Darkatsh believes the...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Why Are Conagra Brands Shares Trading Higher Today?

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow upgraded Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to Neutral from Underperform with an unchanged price target of $34. A "worst case" is already being priced into the shares, Moskow notes. The analyst views Conagra's risk/reward as neutral saying consensus estimates already assume an earnings miss in fiscal...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Jefferies lifts financial stock rating to overweight from

Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis on Tuesday lifted the firm's rating on financial stocks to overweight from market weight in a reaction to bearish sentiment around the sector and the prospect of higher interest rates. "Sentiment is downright awful," he said. "When flows are this bad, the group rebounds and delivers better than average performance." The sector offers cheap valuations currently and may be helped by GDP growth of 4% next year. "We think '22 earnings numbers are very conservative and should move up, keeping the revision ratios above average," DeSanctis said. M&A activity remains at record levels and could boost performance. Among the stocks in the group, Jefferies spotlighted Ares Management , Carlyle Group , First Cash Inc. , Hancock Whitney , LPL Financial , OneMain Holdings , Signature Bank , SLM Corp. , Sterling Bancorp , Western Alliance Bancorp and Wintrust Financial . The SPDR Regional Banking ETF is up 30.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of 16.6% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS

