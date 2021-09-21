CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings For Charter Communications

Cover picture for the articleWithin the last quarter, Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Charter Communications. The company has an average price target of $828.0 with a high of $900.00 and a low of $675.00.

Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Camden Prop Trust

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $166.86 versus the current price of Camden Prop Trust at 148.95, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Business Insider

Analyst Remains Bullish On Micron And These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Following Mixed Earnings

Following Micron Technology Inc's (NASDAQ:MU) mixed financial results, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained his long-term bullish outlook on the stock. He also sees upside in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD). What Happened: Micron reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share, which beat the estimate...
Business Insider

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Essex Property Trust

Within the last quarter, Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Essex Property Trust. The company has an average price target of $345.0 with a high of $390.00 and a low of $323.00.
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Micron Technology

Within the last quarter, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $98.25 versus the current price of Micron Technology at 71.8944, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
Business Insider

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Equity Residential

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Business Insider

Where Papa John's International Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Papa John's International. The company has an average price target of $130.11 with a high of $140.00 and a low of $114.00.
Business Insider

Li-Cycle Holdings Rises As Koch Strategic Platforms Agrees To Invest $100 Mln

(RTTNews) - Shares of lithium-ion battery recycler Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) are rising more than 8% on Wednesday morning after the company said Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP), a unit of Koch Investments Group, has agreed to invest $100 million in the company through purchase of a convertible note. As per...
Business Insider

Where Performance Food Group Stands With Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Performance Food Group. The company has an average price target of $62.75 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $60.00.
Business Insider

Montrose Environmental Declines; Prices Public Offering Of 2.5 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of environmental services company Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) are down more than 3% Wednesday morning following pricing of its public offering of 2.5 million shares at $62 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 1.75 million shares. The company plans to use net...
Business Insider

Why Shares of NXP Semiconductors Are Moving Lower Today

Semiconductor stocks, such as NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) and NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) took a hit on Tuesday, with supply chain fears moving the industry lower. Why Is It Moving?. Shares of NXP Semiconductors traded lower again on Wednesday after Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon downgraded the...
Business Insider

Why Micron Analysts Are Holding Bullish Bias Despite Weak Q1 Guidance

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Tuesday, yet issued weak forward guidance. The Micron Analysts: Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Buy rating and $130 price target for Micron shares. Wells Fargo Securities analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating and $115 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst...
Business Insider

Why Helbiz Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are trading significantly lower today. The company reported effectiveness of registration statement registering the resale of up to 2.65 million shares held by PIPE Investors, the resale of 2.65 million underlying warrants held by PIPE Investors and 5.75 million shares issuable upon warrant exercise. As a...
Business Insider

2 Copper Stocks To Buy Right Now

Precious metal prices have been on the rise in 2020, and one analyst is bullish on two big-name copper producers. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Lawson Winder reinstated coverage of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) with a Buy rating and $36 price target. He also reinstated coverage of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) with a Buy rating and $39 price target.
Business Insider

Why Spirit AeroSystems Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) is trading higher Wednesday after Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $53 to $66. "We are finally heading to the inflection point for global travel," Harned said. The Berstein analyst cited an increased...
Business Insider

Why Li-Cycle Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a $100 million investment from Koch Strategic Platforms. Li-Cycle said Koch Strategic Platforms' investment will "support the company’s rapidly expanding growth opportunities in North America, Europe and Asia." The two companies are exploring opportunities to accelerate Li-Cycle’s global growth strategies.
MarketWatch

Jefferies lifts financial stock rating to overweight from

Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis on Tuesday lifted the firm's rating on financial stocks to overweight from market weight in a reaction to bearish sentiment around the sector and the prospect of higher interest rates. "Sentiment is downright awful," he said. "When flows are this bad, the group rebounds and delivers better than average performance." The sector offers cheap valuations currently and may be helped by GDP growth of 4% next year. "We think '22 earnings numbers are very conservative and should move up, keeping the revision ratios above average," DeSanctis said. M&A activity remains at record levels and could boost performance. Among the stocks in the group, Jefferies spotlighted Ares Management , Carlyle Group , First Cash Inc. , Hancock Whitney , LPL Financial , OneMain Holdings , Signature Bank , SLM Corp. , Sterling Bancorp , Western Alliance Bancorp and Wintrust Financial . The SPDR Regional Banking ETF is up 30.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of 16.6% by the S&P 500 .
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, UnitedHealth Group has an average price target of $472.1 with a high of $515.00 and a low of $421.00.
