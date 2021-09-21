City Hosts Shred Event on September 25
Nicole Yost, Engagement Coordinator/PIO, 970.962.2302. Jodi Lessman, Assistant PW Director, Public Works Department, 970.962.2555. The City’s Solid Waste Division, part of the Public Works Department, offers residents the opportunity to shred sensitive, confidential documents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. The event will take place in the northeast parking lot of The Forge campus (previously Hewlett-Packard), located at 815 14th Street SW. Please enter from the east side off of Barboura Drive.www.lovgov.org
