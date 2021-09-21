City Hosts Shred Event on September 25

Drop-off instructions: The event will take place in the south paved parking lot of Bower Elementary School. Please remain in your vehicle for the event. The items will be removed from your vehicle by volunteers and placed with the coordinating vendor. Items should be placed in an easily accessible vehicle back passenger or trunk area, and be separated between electronics and paper documents. Do not place items to be recycled in containers that you would like returned. Smaller items and paper documents may be placed in paper grocery bags or cardboard banker boxes for easy removal. Vouchers purchased for larger electronics should be taped to the coordinating item.

13 DAYS AGO