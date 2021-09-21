CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Expert Ratings For Comcast

By Benzinga Insights
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Camden Prop Trust

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $166.86 versus the current price of Camden Prop Trust at 148.95, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Netflix

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

Analyst Remains Bullish On Micron And These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Following Mixed Earnings

Following Micron Technology Inc's (NASDAQ:MU) mixed financial results, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained his long-term bullish outlook on the stock. He also sees upside in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD). What Happened: Micron reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share, which beat the estimate...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Where IHS Markit Stands With Analysts

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $135.8 versus the current price of IHS Markit at 117.57, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comcast Business#3m
Business Insider

Where Performance Food Group Stands With Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Performance Food Group. The company has an average price target of $62.75 with a high of $68.00 and a low of $60.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For Wingstop

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Wingstop. The company has an average price target of $183.33 with a high of $205.00 and a low of $168.00.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks for Retirees

Reliable revenue in any environment is a key component for stocks owned by retirees. Sustainable dividend growth is also critical. Not all "staples" have to be household consumables. Enterprises are repeat customers as well. Let's face it. The average 35-year-old's investment portfolio should look considerably different than the average 65-year-old's....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Business Insider

Raymond James Raises Saia Price Target By 2% - Read Why

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown raised Saia Inc's (NASDAQ:SAIA) price target to $260 (implying an upside of 9.5%) from $255 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Brown believes that Saia's opportunity to improve margins through its yield strategy, improved service levels, and rising value proposition sets the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Business Insider

Why Helbiz Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares are trading significantly lower today. The company reported effectiveness of registration statement registering the resale of up to 2.65 million shares held by PIPE Investors, the resale of 2.65 million underlying warrants held by PIPE Investors and 5.75 million shares issuable upon warrant exercise. As a...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Stock Wars: Cinedigm Vs. Curiosity Stream

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector, with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between two entertainment industry companies: Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) and Curiosity Stream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI). The Case For Cinedigm: This Los Angeles-headquartered company...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Canadian Shares Exhibiting Mixed Trend In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade on Wednesday, with investors looking for directional clues. Shares from consumer staples and energy sectors are finding support, while healthcare and information technology stocks are weak. Materials, financial, real estate, consumer discretionary and industrials shares are moving in a tight range.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks over declining volume and the Arms index often falls below 1.000, as the buyers rush into advancing stocks. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.4% at 14,620, the S&P 500 index was trading 1.7% lower at around 4,369, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was declining 1.2% at 34,452.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Jefferies lifts financial stock rating to overweight from

Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis on Tuesday lifted the firm's rating on financial stocks to overweight from market weight in a reaction to bearish sentiment around the sector and the prospect of higher interest rates. "Sentiment is downright awful," he said. "When flows are this bad, the group rebounds and delivers better than average performance." The sector offers cheap valuations currently and may be helped by GDP growth of 4% next year. "We think '22 earnings numbers are very conservative and should move up, keeping the revision ratios above average," DeSanctis said. M&A activity remains at record levels and could boost performance. Among the stocks in the group, Jefferies spotlighted Ares Management , Carlyle Group , First Cash Inc. , Hancock Whitney , LPL Financial , OneMain Holdings , Signature Bank , SLM Corp. , Sterling Bancorp , Western Alliance Bancorp and Wintrust Financial . The SPDR Regional Banking ETF is up 30.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of 16.6% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Aurora Cannabis upgraded to neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk on Tuesday upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to neutral from sell and increased his fair value price for the stock from C$6 to C$7 after the Canadian cannabis company reported a narrower than expected EBITDA loss of C$13.9 million, compared to the consensus estimate for a loss of C$16.9 million. Kirk said Aurora continues to face a struggling recreational-use business, and despite a consistent medical business, sees volatility in the international market. Aurora is the only stock in the firm's 22-name coverage universe without a single "buy" rating. Aurora Cannabis shares fell 2.3% in pre-market trades.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
Business Insider

Expert Ratings For Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Keysight Technologies has an average price target of $180.0 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $162.00.
MARKETS
Business Insider

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Morgan Stanley cut Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $4,300 to $4,100. Amazon shares fell 0.6% to $3,406.00 in pre-market trading. Credit Suisse raised Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) price target from $400 to $490. Costco shares rose 3.3% to close at $467.75 on Friday. Barclays reduced NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) price...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy