Michigan State

Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester tests positive for COVID-19

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZxmy_0c3RCmFm00
Western Michigan Broncos head coach Tim Lester Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos will be without head coach Tim Lester for this coming Saturday's home game against the San Jose State Spartans.

Per Tyler J. Davis of the Detroit Free Press, Lester confirmed in a released statement that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after he experienced "mild symptoms" on Sunday and will be away from the team until some point next week.

"Thankfully, due to being fully vaccinated, I am feeling OK," Lester explained in the release. "Our program has practiced, and will continue to practice athletic department safety guidelines and protocols. ... I look forward to overcoming the adversity from this positive test result."

Lester will handle his duties virtually this week. As Adam Rittenberg wrote for ESPN, Western Michigan hasn't yet officially announced who will serve as interim head coach versus San Jose State.

Western Michigan is coming off an upset 44-41 road win against the Pittsburgh Panthers that improved the Broncos to 2-1 on the season. It was Western Michigan's first victory over a Power 5 opponent under Lester.

Lester hopes to be cleared to coach at the Buffalo Bulls on Oct. 2.

