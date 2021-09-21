CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Distressed Boy Who Wet His Pants Gets Help From Newark Officer

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
A distressed boy who had wet his pants got help from a compassionate police officer in Newark.

Newark Police Officer L. Ciesla found the boy near Broad Street and Branford Street, the city’s department of public safety said Tuesday.

Ciesla then went to a nearby store and bought the boy new clothes using her own money.

“Officer Ciesla went above and beyond in making the child’s day brighter by giving him a fresh set of clothes and helping him change, literally on her knees,” the department said.

“We salute Officer Ciesla for treating the child as if he were a member of her own family.”

Comments / 25

Adonise Flanke
8d ago

she's a really sweet cop but the Newark school department called the police best in believe that's what happened. The Newark school system is disgusting and how they treat children that may be different or have special needs.

12
12
TNT-Newark-NJ
8d ago

That's a beautiful thing💜 Makes me wonder tho 🤔 why was this child alone on branford and broad and what caused his distress.

10
10
naughty by nature
7d ago

this literally just bought tears to my eyes. Thank you! officer's!! there's been just so much evil in the world, I'm speechless. and full of gratitude for what this WOMAN/ Officer did . just thank you! 🙏🙌🙌🙌💙👮‍♀️🚨🚔🚓💙✌

3
3
 

