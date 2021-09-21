CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

‘Star Wars Visions’ Spoiler-Free Reaction: A Stunning Anime Series That Celebrates Star Wars

By Lacey Gilleran
starwarsnewsnet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars Visions arrives on Disney+ tomorrow. It is an anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers. This non-canon series features nine episodes from varying Japanese animation studios reimagining our favorite galaxy far, far away in a way that only anime can. These studios include: Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G.

www.starwarsnewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

ComicBook Nation: Star Wars: Visions Reactions & WWE Extreme Rules Preview

In this episode of ComicBook Nation podcast, we review Star Wars: Visions and talk about that insane Mario Movie cast! Plus we react to the latest episodes of Titans & What If, break down Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game, preview Netflix's TUDUM, talk new Marvel and DC comics, and preview WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view!
WWE
MovieWeb

Star Wars: Visions First Reactions Praise Unique Approach & Next-Level Animation Style

The first reactions to the Disney+ anime anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, are in and they are glowing. Produced by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars: Visions consists of nine short films, each of which is produced by one of six Japanese animation studios, with every episode telling a different, original story from across the vast landscape of a galaxy far, far away. And Star Wars fans are loving it.
COMICS
Connecticut Public

'Visions' Is The 'Star Wars' Anime You Were Waiting For

The Star Wars universe is expanding. Star Wars: Visions is the latest series in the franchise, produced by Lucasfilms in collaboration with seven well-known Japanese anime studios. While this technically is the first time these worlds have collided, George Lucas has been inspired by Japanese entertainment since the original trilogy.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Star Wars Celebration#Friendship#Japanese#Kinema Citrus#Star Wars Visions#Disney#Swnn#Trb
NPR

Anime Anthology 'Star Wars: Visions' Expands The Galaxy Far, Far Away

Let's get this out of the way: It's uneven. Any anthology series has episodes that work better than others. Star Wars: Visions is an anthology series; some of its episodes work better than others. Which episodes work better for you will depend entirely on what you come to the Star...
COMICS
Variety

Celebrate ‘Star Wars: Visions’ With These Unique, Intergalactic Gifts

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The “Star Wars” universe gets the anime treatment this week with  “Star Wars: Visions,” premiering on Sept. 22. The animated anthology series for Disney Plus showcases nine original stories from seven Japanese anime studios, and will be filled with brand new heroes, villains and lightsabers sure to keep even the biggest of “Star Wars” devotees on their toes. Celebrate the series premiere with unique intergalactic merch...
SHOPPING
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Visions Producer Confirms Anime Series is NOT Canon

Anyone who has watched Star Wars: Visions was probably blown away by the exciting new stories set in the Star Wars Universe. But are the stories in the anime anthology series actually considered canon? Executive producer James Waugh and producer Kanako Shirasaki have addressed the issue and assures fans that none of the episodes are actually canon.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
gamewatcher.com

Star Wars: Visions Gives the Franchise a Long-Overdue Anime Infusion

We don't have that many video games on the horizon that pit Jedi against Sith, which makes it worth turning our attention towards Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series that gives the world-renowned franchise its first serious and long-overdue infusion of anime when it arrives on Disney+ today. Comprised of...
COMICS
micechat.com

Star Wars Meets the Land of the Rising Sun in Star Wars Visions on Disney+

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, you probably know that George Lucas was inspired by the films of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, specifically The Hidden Fortress, in his creation of Star Wars. So in a sense, it feels like coming full-circle to give Japanese animation studios a crack at their interpretation of the Star Wars universe. The nine short films that make up Star Wars: Visions find a brand-new way of looking at a universe we’ve known for more than 40 years, coming up with some artistically stunning works running the gamut from silly to serious.
MOVIES
Empire

Star Wars: Visions Review

For the last decade, the majority of Star Wars’ best storytelling has resided in animation. As masterminded by Dave Filoni, shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels have reinvigorated our love for OG characters and introduced us to some new fan-favourites like Ahsoka Tano (who recently made the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian). With Star Wars: Visions, the galaxy far, far away gets a fresh visual palette in an anime anthology series. Telling its short stories through the lens of some of Japan’s best creators, it’s all the better for being free from the constraints of canon.
COMICS
imdb.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Review: Anime Series Is One of the Franchise’s Best Titles in a Decade

[Editor’s Note: The following review is based on all nine episodes of “Star Wars: Visions” and contains spoilers for Episode 1.]. “Star Wars: Visions” is one of, if not the best, titles — television, film, or otherwise — to come out of the sci-fi franchise’s era under Disney ownership. It’s a beautifully animated and smartly written homage to everything that fans love about “Star Wars,” as well as the rare kind of installment in a multi-billion dollar IP that doesn’t feel like it was created by committee or focus-tested until all the artistry has been stripped away. If you’re a “Star Wars” fan who has become apathetic toward lightsabers and the Force in recent years, “Visions” could remind you about what made you love the franchise in the first place.
COMICS
Den of Geek

Star Wars Visions Review: A Stunning Anime Reinterpretation of the Saga

Let’s get this out of the way: Star Wars: Visions is wonderful, a pleasure to watch from start to finish, even if it does tend to lean on the same subject matter from one anime short film to the next. But Visions‘ over-reliance on Jedi stories is more than fair. After all, George Lucas heavily borrowed from real samurai history and traditions for his laser sword-brandishing space wizards. It’s only right that the seven Japanese animation studios assembled to bring Visions to life should get a chance to reinterpret Jedi lore now.
COMICS
Collider

Jordan Fisher on ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and the Challenges of Dubbing Japanese Anime in English

With the anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Jordan Fisher about voicing one of the characters in the episode titled The Elder. During the interview, Fisher talked about what he was told about his episode and character before signing on, what people would be surprised to learn about the voice recording process, how even though you are matching the Japanese dub you have freedom with your delivery, and more. In addition, he talked about how he keeps his voice fresh and working when he’s performing on Broadway.
COMICS
Polygon

Star Wars: Visions, broken down by Stars, Wars, and Visions

We take our animated anthology titles very literally here at Polygon. In the grand tradition of our Love, Death, & Robots analysis pieces that break down Netflix’s animated anthology series by the amount of love, death, and robots each one contains, we’re setting out to break down Disney Plus’ Star Wars anime anthology Star Wars: Visions by considering how many stars, wars, and visions they contain.
COMICS
Observer

Disney Delivers ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Just as Anime Pushes Further Into the Mainstream

It only makes sense now that Disney would start producing anime based on Star Wars. The medium has become a pillar in the ongoing streaming wars, with Netflix (Disney’s biggest competitor) busy acquiring licenses, making exclusive deals, and producing their own original anime for years now. Last year, Netflix announced that over 100 million households watched at least one episode of anime (a 50% increase from 2019), with the genre ranking among the service’s top 10 most-watched programs in over 100 countries. Along with Netflix’s strides, HBO Max has brought the Studio Ghibli library to streaming for the first time, and Sony recently finalized its deal to acquire Crunchyroll. Even with so many beloved brands at their disposal, Disney finds itself in a position it’s not familiar with when it comes to anime: playing catch-up.
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Star Wars: Visions represents the future of Star Wars – But is it canon?

Star Wars: Visions spoilers won't be found here. A droid dreams of becoming a Jedi. A long-eared girl dreams of saving her adopted family. An alien band of misfits dream of putting on the galaxy's biggest rock opera. Star Wars: Visions, like Star Wars itself, is a galaxy full of dreamers, but this galaxy in particular is filtered through the minds of Japan's greatest anime creators.
COMICS
geekculture.co

Geek Interview – Star Wars: Visions Producers On Using Anime To Celebrate Star Wars

It’s no secret that when George Lucas first imagined the Star Wars saga in the 1970s, he was inspired by noted Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, whose films centered around the samurai, warriors with a code of behaviour, and of the ronin or masterless samurai. Kurosawa’s 1958 classic, The Hidden Fortress, has been credited as influencing the sci-fi fantasy saga, so it’s no surprise that when it came time to pay homage to the franchise in an animated series, the producers looked East and drew inspiration from anime.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy