‘Star Wars Visions’ Spoiler-Free Reaction: A Stunning Anime Series That Celebrates Star Wars
Star Wars Visions arrives on Disney+ tomorrow. It is an anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers. This non-canon series features nine episodes from varying Japanese animation studios reimagining our favorite galaxy far, far away in a way that only anime can. These studios include: Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G.www.starwarsnewsnet.com
Comments / 0