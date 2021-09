The Steelers inactive list for today's game against the Cincinnati Bengals is not what you want to see heading into an AFC North game. In a contest that is going to be physical, the Steelers will be without two of their outside linebackers, starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Watt suffered a groin injury last week that forced him to miss a good portion of the Las Vegas Raiders game. He was limited in practice this week and listed as questionable on Friday, but then was downgraded to out on Saturday.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO