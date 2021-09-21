CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

L’Oréal USA’s Carbon Neutral Milestone Is Setting A New Industry Standard

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no denying it: when you flip on the news, especially when it comes to increasingly alarming environmental concerns, much of it is discouragingly bleak. Most individuals try to be conscious consumers, recycle, and cut their own personal emissions where they can, but what really makes a difference — both in terms of the actual climate and societal morale — is when a mega-corporation takes serious strides towards reducing its environmental impact. In a tremendous move spanning several years and 12 states, L’Oréal USA’s carbon neutral status is official across all of its 25 U.S. sites. Considering the sheer volume of goods L’Oréal produces across its many best-selling brands, it’s a major development — and an example for other, similarly-sized corporations.

