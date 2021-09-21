Gwen Stefani shared behind-the-scenes videos of the moment she 'said yes to the dress' for her wedding to Blake Shelton

The pair of singers wed on July 3. Larry McCormack/Contributor/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani married husband Blake Shelton on July 3.

For the ceremony, the singer wore a Vera Wang gown.

In an Instagram post on Monday, she shared what went on behind the scenes when she chose her dress.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married on July 3 after six years of dating . Though the wedding was more than two months ago, Stefani shared video footage on Monday of the moment she chose her gown.

"The moment i said yes to the dress," the singer captioned her collection of videos and photos on Instagram.

The videos showed Stefani smiling and posing as she tried on her custom Vera Wang gown, which featured a tulle skirt, a plunging neckline, and a cutaway back, according to a July 5 Instagram post from Wang . The designer also shared that the veil was embroidered with the couple's names, as well as the names of Stefani's three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

This was the first of two dresses she wore on her big day this summer.

In one of the videos posted yesterday, Stefani also showed off her embellished, white high-heeled cowboy boots that she wore under her gown. The boots were more clearly visible when she changed into her shorter "party dress," as she called it.

Her second dress, which featured more of a sweetheart neckline, was also made by the same designer.

The minidress also had embroidered "love birds" that paid homage to the couple, as well as three baby love birds that represented her children, the designer wrote on Instagram .

Vera Wang and representatives for Gwen Stefani did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

