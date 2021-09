I am very pleased to see Cequence Security chosen from a field of 190 different vendors as one of the sixteen SINET16 Innovators award winners. The stringent selection process involves an in-depth application that is then put through two rounds of analysis by 100+ tech-savvy judges who look at how the applicant security innovations are solving problems for enterprise-class customers. I cannot speak to why the other vendors were selected as winners, but I believe we were selected because we are addressing the API security challenge with the only platform that unifies API security with bot management. Our approach has been validated in some ways by Gartner as the only vendor mentioned in the Application Security Hype Cycle report for both the API Threat Protection and Bot Management categories. Every day we are analyzing more than 2 billion API transactions for large, Fortune 500 class customers, helping them discover and inventory all of the APIs, analyze and remediate their risks while protecting them from automated attacks.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO