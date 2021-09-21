High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-22 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUADALUPE PASS * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.