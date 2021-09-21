3 Reasons To Think Twice About Buying New Cars

As the new car market remains under pressure, the auto parts industry is benefiting handsomely from the growing demand for used cars. And because the aftermarket auto parts industry is expected to continue growing amid dwindling new car sales, we think O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), and Dana (DAN) could be ideal bets now. Read on.The sales of new cars have declined as a function of a global semiconductor chip shortage that has hamstrung automobile production. However, the demand for used cars has increased significantly since last year, as people have taken steps to avoid public transportation due to fear of catching COVID-19 . This has caused used car prices to spike. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, used car prices are up 18.8% from this time last year.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO