CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

3 Reasons To Think Twice About Buying New Cars

atlantanews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're thinking about buying a used car, you've probably been doing a lot of research into what model would suit you best and at what price you ought to get it. There are so many factors that going into pricing cars that have been driving for both long and short periods of time.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
hometownnewstc.com

How to buy a new car fob

The modern, high-tech remote keys for our vehicles are amazing. They can, not only start your car, but lock and unlock the doors, open the trunk, and help you find your car at the mall by flashing lights or blowing the horn. Some of us didn’t really want or need the extra “bells and whistles”, but you can’t buy a car today with an old-fashioned, inexpensive key that will “only” start your car.
CARS
thedrive

About Half of Car Shoppers Aren’t Buying Until the Chip Shortage Clears Up: Report

The balance of supply, demand, and pricing across the industry are up in the air. What’s up is down and what’s down is up in the car buying market lately. Old trucks with low mileage are selling for way more than they would have a year ago, rental cars are in short supply due to the selloff of vehicles, and potential buyers are thinking twice before plunking down any money.
ECONOMY
theridgewoodblog.net

Buying A Used Car

If you’re in the market for a new car, chances are it will take you hours to find just one that meets your needs. You might even spend days shopping around before finally settling on the perfect ride. But if you’d rather not drive yourself crazy, there is an easier way: buy used! A little research can go a long way toward finding the right fit for your budget and lifestyle. Here are some of our favorite tips for buying a used car.
BUYING CARS
DFW Community News

Signs it’s Time to Buy a New Car

There comes a time in everyone’s life when it’s time to wave goodbye to a beloved car, but it can be hard to know when. If your motor has served you well for the past five or ten years, you could be wondering if it’s time for an upgrade. This...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Used Cars#Newness#Think Twice
MotorBiscuit

Waiting to Buy a New Car? So Are Half of Car Shoppers

If you know anything about the new car market right now (and studies show you do), then you’re well aware there’s a shortage of new cars. And when there are fewer units to sell, the prices skyrocket in order to turn a profit. We’re living in what might be the worst period of time to buy a car, new or used. And a Kelley Blue Book report highlights just how many people are shying away from purchasing a car right now.
BUYING CARS
automotiveblog.co.uk

Top 10 reasons drivers are embarrassed about their cars

One in six motorists are self-conscious of their car and almost half feel their motor deserves more care than it’s currently given, according to a new study of 2,000 drivers. More than a third are simply embarrassed by the mess their car is in, 41 per cent reckon they are...
CARS
PopSugar

6 Unexpected Costs to Consider If You're Thinking About Buying a Home

Buying a home comes with so many different considerations — what neighborhood do I want to be in? How much space do I need? How much can I afford to spend on a down payment? But perhaps the most important aspect to nail down (or at least feel comfortable about) is whether or not you have enough available funds to cover all those future costs that come with owning a home.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
24/7 Wall St.

Safest New Cars for 2021

These days, it’s possible to find in most new cars vehicle-safety features that just a few years ago would have been considered premium add-on options for luxury vehicles. Even modestly-priced cars come with these new technologies, including adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning systems or automatic emergency braking. Such features can save lives, reduce injury, and […]
CARS
Business Insider

Deciding whether to buy a new car, lease, or buy used has never been tougher

Absurdly high prices and scant inventories are complicating car buying. Shoppers should consider new factors when deciding between buying new, buying used, or leasing. Experts say being flexible is key in nearly every aspect of a car purchase. Looking for a new set of wheels? It's time to unlearn everything...
BUYING CARS
yankodesign.com

The Lamborghini Navetta Volante concept is what you get when the Italians decide to make their version of the Tesla Model S

With its edgy Urus-meets-Model-S design, the Navetta Volante concept is the perfect blend between Lamborghini’s raging-bull sports cars and a street-friendly high-end sedan. The concept comes from the mind of Jamil Ahmed, an automotive designer who’s love-affair with the Lamborghini brand started when he saw a Diablo for the first time back when he was younger. The Navetta Volante, which translates to Flying Shuttle, comes with a 2+2 design (hence the term Shuttle) and feels like a cross between the Urus, and what Jamil cites as his true inspiration for the car, a lesser-known Lamborghini concept from 2008 – the Estoque.
CARS
Carscoops

The Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster Defined Italian Supercar Excess In The 2000s

A low-mileage Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster finished in a particularly rare color is currently up for auction on Bring A Trailer. The Murcielago LP640 was arguably the king of mid-engined supercars in the 2000s and this particular example is finished in a color dubbed Rosso Vic. It is being sold with service records, manufacturer’s literature, an accident-free Carfax report, and an Arizona title.
BUYING CARS
lifewire.com

How Much Does It Cost to Charge an EV?

Just like conventional vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs) need fuel to run. The only difference is that EV “fuel” is electrons delivered through a charging cable instead of liquid fuel delivered through a hose. In either case, knowing how much it will cost to charge an EV is just as important as knowing how much it will cost to refuel a conventional vehicle.
NFL
investing.com

4 Auto Parts Stocks to Buy as New Car Sales Dwindle

As the new car market remains under pressure, the auto parts industry is benefiting handsomely from the growing demand for used cars. And because the aftermarket auto parts industry is expected to continue growing amid dwindling new car sales, we think O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), and Dana (DAN) could be ideal bets now. Read on.The sales of new cars have declined as a function of a global semiconductor chip shortage that has hamstrung automobile production. However, the demand for used cars has increased significantly since last year, as people have taken steps to avoid public transportation due to fear of catching COVID-19 . This has caused used car prices to spike. According to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, used car prices are up 18.8% from this time last year.
ECONOMY
studyfinds.org

Keeping old cars longer can help the environment more than buying new electric cars

FUKUOKA, Japan — Old cars have a poor reputation for being “gas guzzlers” which just make global warming worse. However, a surprising new study reveals trading in your old car for a brand new electric vehicle may actually be doing more harm than good. Researchers in Japan say choosing to keep and drive your older gasoline-powered car longer leads to fewer emissions entering the environment.
CARS
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
fordauthority.com

New Ford Offer Throws $2K At Order Holders If They Buy An In-Stock Car

Back in June, Ford decided to ramp up vehicle incentives on models that were, at the time, out of stock via its Retail Order Bonus Cash Certificate, which was good for $1,000 off most new vehicle orders. This was done to encourage new-vehicle shoppers to order a vehicle rather than buy one off a dealer lot, which was somewhat of a necessity given the fact that the semiconductor chip shortage has essentially rendered those lots bare. Now, however, a new Ford offer represents a bit of an about-face from that one.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy