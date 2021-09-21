This most puro San Antonio lotería game, Lotería de Comida, features all our Mexican and Tex-Mex food favorites
Hungry for a different kind of lotería experience? Tracey Maurer would love you to play with her food. Food is the commercial photographer’s recipe to update the classic Mexican bingo game. In Lotería de Comida, she swaps out traditional images such as El Borracho and La Estrella for images of crispy tacos, Big Red with barbacoa and other slices of San Antonio food culture.www.expressnews.com
Comments / 0