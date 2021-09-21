Skincare Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2026 | Reports and Data

The mini car provides various advantages such as affordable, less frequent maintenance, great gas mileage, among others. The demand for mini-car has increased, due to the increasing demand for automobile sector in developing countries. For instance, according to a published by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India's automobile sector is the 7th largest in the world producing more than 2.6 million cars of the world's 73 million cars produced. In addition, it was also found that India became the 4th largest exporter of automobiles followed by Japan, South Korea & Japan. Hence, the rising demand for the automobile sector will affect the growth of the market in the future.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO