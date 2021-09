OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Officials with the Oakland Unified School District on Wednesday announced the temporary closure of two elementary schools due to a planned cleaning to eradicate a flea infestation. Oakland Unified officials issued a press release that said the schools — Esperanza Elementary School and Korematsu Discovery Academy, which are both located at 10315 E Street in Oakland — will be closed to students and staff on Thursday and Friday for cleaning to eradicate the flea problem. The issue first came up in mid-September. Since then, the OUSD has been working with exterminators to eliminate the fleas, but the problem...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO