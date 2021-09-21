DeCesare reports development in Logan County
Jim DeCesare of the Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) came to the Tuesday, Sept. 14th meeting of the fiscal court asking and receiving a request for Judge-Executive Logan Chick to sign off on the Project Development Incentive (PDI) grant agreement which will allow the agency to receive $335,361 in state funding to help clean up the old American Legion property the agency acquired for economic development.www.franklinfavorite.com
