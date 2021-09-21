CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men were caught at New Zealand border with trunk full of KFC and $100,000 cash

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 8 days ago

Two men were caught red-handed breaking strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions by attempting to enter a New Zealand border with a trunk full of KFC and $100,000 cash.

The alleged gang associates were arrested at the Auckland border after police noticed a suspicious vehicle making a U-turn and attempting to evade police, according to a press from the New Zealand Police .

Auckland is currently under a level four lockdown  — prohibiting restaurants from opening and requires residents to stay home unless for essential services.

Police were eventually able to pull the pair over and the men told officers they were traveling from the city of Hamilton — an hour and a half drive from Auckland.

When police searched the vehicle, they found the trunk was full of KFC, $100,00 in cash and empty ounce bags.

The KFC haul included at least three buckets of chicken, a large amount of fries, ten containers of coleslaw and other menu items, according to pictures sent to USA TODAY from the NZP.

The two men, aged 23 and 30, were cited to appear in court at a later date for breaking the lockdown orders.

Auckland's level four lockdown order is set to move down Tuesday night to level three, where residents will be permitted to commute to work and school.

The rest of the country is under a level two lockdown where restaurants and bars are open and residents are allowed to leave their homes.

Auckland currently has 35 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health .

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Two men were caught at New Zealand border with trunk full of KFC and $100,000 cash

