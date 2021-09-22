Home Surveillance Video Shows Possible Kidnapping In Bell Gardens

BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Help is needed Tuesday after video of a possible kidnapping surfaced in Bell Gardens.

Home surveillance video recording the street in the 6500 block of Toler Avenue showed a disturbing scene at about 10:55 p.m. Saturday. The video shows a small, coupe-style car stopping and a woman getting out of the passenger side.

The woman ran, but a man in a hooded sweatshirt gets out of the driver’s seat and quickly grabs the woman around her midsection in what police called a “bearhug,” put her back in the car and closed the door. He was then seen walking around the rear of the vehicle and getting back in to drive away.

Police say the driver’s door was open slightly, then closed, indicating another person may have been in the vehicle, or the woman opened the door for him.

The homeowner whose security cameras recorded the video contacted Bell Gardens police with the troubling footage.

“Because it is unknown if a crime occurred, we are asking for thepublic’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and the two subjects seen in the video to determine if further investigation is needed,” a statement from Bell Gardens police said.

The car was described as a silver, two-door car, possibly a Honda S2000.

Anyone with information about the car, or the two people can contact Bell Gardens police Sgt. B. Benson at (5620) 806-7649.