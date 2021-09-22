CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bell Gardens, CA

Home Surveillance Video Shows Possible Kidnapping In Bell Gardens

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIHrT_0c3R0YfB00

BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Help is needed Tuesday after video of a possible kidnapping surfaced in Bell Gardens.

Home surveillance video recording the street in the 6500 block of Toler Avenue showed a disturbing scene at about 10:55 p.m. Saturday. The video shows a small, coupe-style car stopping and a woman getting out of the passenger side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C64zn_0c3R0YfB00

(credit: Bell Gardens Police Department)

The woman ran, but a man in a hooded sweatshirt gets out of the driver’s seat and quickly grabs the woman around her midsection in what police called a “bearhug,” put her back in the car and closed the door. He was then seen walking around the rear of the vehicle and getting back in to drive away.

Police say the driver’s door was open slightly, then closed, indicating another person may have been in the vehicle, or the woman opened the door for him.

The homeowner whose security cameras recorded the video contacted Bell Gardens police with the troubling footage.

“Because it is unknown if a crime occurred, we are asking for thepublic’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and the two subjects seen in the video to determine if further investigation is needed,” a statement from Bell Gardens police said.

The car was described as a silver, two-door car, possibly a Honda S2000.

Anyone with information about the car, or the two people can contact Bell Gardens police Sgt. B. Benson at (5620) 806-7649.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

$150,000 Reward Offered For Information In Murder Of El Sereno Business Owner Reza Mousavi

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $150,000 reward was offered Tuesday for information leading to the killer of an El Sereno business owner last year. Reza Mousavi, 36, was standing in front of his business on Huntington Drive in El Sereno on Oct. 28, 2020 when he was shot several times. Police say that even though the shooting happened at about 11:45 a.m. in the middle of the week on a busy street, they have been unable to find witnesses to the murder. “We are all broken. Our lives have been changed forever, forever,” his sister Amy Mousavi said tearfully of the loss, which happened just a two months before his birthday. (credit: Office Of LA City Councilman Kevin De Leon) Police on Tuesday released video of the suspect. The video shows the gunman wore a blue Dodgers hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a face mask, and walked around the area at least twice before the shooting. The city of Los Angeles posted a reward for information leading to Mousavi’s killers last month. But Mousavi’s friends and families contributed $100,000, for a total of $150,000, to further encourage any potential witnesses to come forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 Dead In Shooting By CHP Officers In El Sereno

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A person was fatally shot by California Highway Patrol officers Tuesday in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Medford and North Indiana streets, near the USC Keck School of Medicine, according to the CHP. The person’s identity was not immediately released. Details on what led up to the shooting were unclear, but no officers were injured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

16-Year-Old Ricardo Ramirez Shot To Death On Compton Street

COMPTON (CBSLA) – Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Compton late Friday night as a 16-year-old boy. Ricard Trujillo Ramirez of Lomita was shot and killed on a Compton street, the Los Angeles County County coroner’s office reported Monday. At 11:50 p.m. Friday, L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 900 block of East Pine Street, near North Locust Avenue, on an assault with a deadly weapon call. They arrived to find Ramirez lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, the sheriff’s department said. He died at the scene. There was no word on a motive. It’s unclear if the shooting was gang-related. There was also no suspect information. Anyone with information on the case should call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

School Bus Involved In Crash In Compton

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A school bus was involved in a multivehicle collision in Compton Tuesday morning which left two people hurt. Sept. 28, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash involving the school bus and two other vehicles occurred at Avalon Boulevard and 132nd Street at 6:15 a.m. It’s unclear if any students were aboard the bus. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews and California Highway Patrol officers were on scene. Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries, the fire department said. None of the patients were from the bus.  
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bell Gardens, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bell Gardens, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Bringing Loaded Handgun To Kolb Middle School In Rialto

RIALTO (CBSLA) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested at Kolb Middle School in Rialto after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack. (credit: CBS) Police were called to Kolb Middle School, 2351 N. Spruce Ave., on Monday after being notified of a student with a loaded handgun on campus. Officers who arrived and made contact with the student found the loaded handgun in the student’s backpack, according to Rialto police. The student was taken into custody and booked into juvenile hall on charges of possessing a firearm in a gun-free school zone and possession of a concealed firearm. No further information was released about the student. An investigation continues into the incident. Anyone with information can contact Rialto police investigations Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632.
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

Woman Killed After Prius Slams Into Semi-Truck In Van Nuys

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A female driver was killed after appearing to pass out at the wheel and collide with a semi-truck in Van Nuys early Monday morning, authorities said. Sept. 27, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash occurred at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Odessa Avenue at 2:13 a.m. According to Los Angeles police, a woman in her 20s fell asleep or passed out while driving a Toyota Prius westbound on Victory Boulevard, drifted and rear-ended a big-rig truck. She died at the scene. She was not immediately identified. The driver of the big-rig was not hurt. Officers found an open container of alcohol in her Prius, police said. Its unclear if alcohol contributed to the wreck. The intersection was shut down for several hours while police investigated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Ronnie Andrew Garcia, 43, Identified As Man Shot And Killed By Huntington Beach Police Saturday

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — The Orange County Coroner’s Officer identified 43-year-old Ronnie Andrew Garcia as the suspect shot and killed Saturday by police in Huntington Beach. The U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach was underway nearby and the beach was crowded with people. The incident unfolded south of the pier as the competition was winding down just around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. It was then that officers responded to a call of a man with a gun. When they arrived, they made several attempts for Garcia to comply. When he didn’t, they shot him. Cellphone video captured that moment, with people heard in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Greater-Alarm Fire Collapses Commercial Building In Boyle Heights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a large fire which broke out at a commercial building in Boyle Heights late Monday night and continued to burn for hours well into Tuesday morning. A commercial fire burns in Boyle Heights, Calif., on Sept. 28, 2021. (CBSLA) The greater-alarm blaze in the 1600 block of East 1st Street broke out before 11:40 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the one-story 50-foot by 100-foot building. Firefighters battled the fire for hours, with flames burning in deep pockets of the building that crews could not reach, LAFD reports. The blaze caused portions of the building to collapse, and due to unsafe conditions, firefighters were forced to take a more defensive position. There was no word of any injuries. The fire was still burning as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. LAFD arson investigators were on scene working to determine a cause.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Cbsla#Thepublic#Sgt
CBS LA

Man Shot And Killed By Huntington Police Saturday As Nearby Crowds Watched U.S. Open Of Surfing

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed an officer involved shooting Saturday at Huntington City Beach that claimed the life an adult Hispanic man. The shooting occurred at the Central Hub in Huntington Beach, Main Street at Pacific Coast Highway at approximately 3:15 p.m, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was underway nearby. Officers had received reports of a suspicious man with a gun, according to a HBPD press release. When they made contact with the suspect and given multiple commands , they say he was non-compliant and an officer involved shooting then occurred. The shooting happened amid a crowded...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Mother, 2-Year-Old Son Fall To Their Deaths At Petco Park In San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — There were many unanswered questions this weekend after a mother and her son died at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Detectives say the two were at a concession area on the third level before they fell to the sidewalk below. The incident in the 200 block of Tony Gwynn Way happened just before the Padres-Braves game started around 3:51 p.m. Saturday. Two officers quickly responded and discovered the bodies. Life-saving measures were administered but both died at the scene. The victims’ identities have not been released, but both are residents of San Diego. They were described as a 40-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son. The child’s father was also at the game. Both deaths are considered as suspicious. What led up to the incident is still unclear and the deaths are being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Woman Dies, 2 Children Hurt In E-Bike Crash On San Juan Capistrano Trail

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO (CBSLA) – A 36-year-old woman died and two children were hurt Saturday night in an electric bike crash on a trail in San Juan Capistrano. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to CBSLA reporter Michele Gile that the crash occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on the San Juan Creek Trail. According to the sheriff’s department, the woman was biking with two young children when they crashed and fell onto the rocks. The woman died and her two children were hurt. All three were riding one e-bike, the sheriff’s department said. The exact details of the crash are under investigation. The victim’s identity has not been publicly released. The San Juan Creek Trail is about 19 miles long. It starts near North Day Use Beach in Dana Point and traverses northeast through inland San Juan Capistrano.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
CBS LA

21 Kilos Of Carfentanil, An Elephant Tranquilizer 10,000 Times More Potent Than Morphine, Seized From Perris Home

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A alarmingly large load of drugs generally used as a tranquilizing agent for elephants and other large animals was seized from a home in Perris, and a couple now faces multiple drug charges in the case. (credit: Riverside Police Department) Andres Jesus Morales, 30, and Alyssa Christine Ponce, 27, are both being held without bail Monday after being charged with possession for sales of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin. Both pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Thursday, and are scheduled to make their next appearance in court on Nov. 9. The couple was arrested during an investigation into drug trafficking...
PERRIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Joseph Jimenez Pleads Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity In Corona Movie Theater Double Murder

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Joseph Jimenez, the suspect charged in the murders of Rylee Goodrich and Anthony Barajas at a Corona movie theater, entered a plea Monday of not guilty by reason of insanity. (credit: CBS) Jimenez, 20, appeared in court Monday to enter his plea. The judge in the case will review Jimenez’s medical and psychiatric records and determined what will be released, and appoint a doctor. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Oct. 22. Goodrich, 18, and Barajas, 19, a burgeoning TikTok star, were at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings movie theater on July 26 to see a showing of “The Forever Purge” when they were shot. Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene, and Barajas died almost a week after the shooting. Police say Goodrich and Barajas did not know Jimenez and that there was no indication they had had contact before the shooting. According to reports, the friends Jimenez went to see the movie with suspected he brought a gun with him, and snuck out of the screening early. When Jimenez was arrested, a neighbor said he “seemed a little off.” Jimenez is being held without bail.
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

One Dead In Compton Shooting

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in Compton and detectives Saturday are continuing their investigation. Deputies were called at 11:50 p.m. Friday to the 1900 block of East Pine Street near North Locust Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon and discovered the victim lying in the street with at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Viera said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

3 Of The 4 People Shot At Willowbrook/Rosa Park Metro Station Friday Remain Hospitalized

WILLOW BROOK (CBSLA) –  Three of the four people injured Friday in a shooting at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Metro station remain hospitalized, listed in critical condition with stable vital signs. The effort to identify the three shooting suspects continues. A fourth victim had less severe wounds, according to Ramon Montenegro, a public information officer with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Transit Services Bureau. Montenegro also one of the suspects brandished a firearm at a fifth victim, though that person was not injured. A witness to Friday night’s shooting, which was reported at about 7:40 p.m., said the incident started with an argument. “At first...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Deadly Multi-Vehicle Collision Strikes Apartment Building In Pacoima, Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Others Transported To Hospital

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A deadly multi-vehicle traffic collision that also struck an apartment building had the 10400 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, near Van Nuys Boulevard, closed off Sunday night in Pacoima. A maroon Dodge Charger and a white Toyota pickup truck collided, causing the Charger to run head-on into an apartment’s exterior cinderblock wall, which threw debris into an apartment window and the building itself. An adult male and four juvenile passengers were in the Charger, two of whom were extricated from the vehicle by firefighters. All of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital where two of the kids are...
TRAFFIC
CBS LA

Suspect Brandishing Gun During Standoff Shot, Killed By Deputies Near Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man who was brandishing a gun during a bizarre standoff was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon in the community of Rosamond, north of Lancaster. Sept. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began at 4:10 p.m. when deputies were called to Deputy Pierre W. Bain Park in the 45000 block of 5th Street East on a report of a man in the park who was pointing a gun at passing cars and people. When a sheriff’s department helicopter flew over the scene, the suspect jumped into a white car and drove away. The helicopter followed him from above, and an LASD armored vehicle also responded. The suspect drove west onto Avenue B and then into a dirt parking lot at West Avenue B and Sierra Highway, the sheriff’s department said, at which time he allegedly pointed a gun at both the helicopter and the armored vehicle, prompting deputies to open fire on him. The suspect was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his gunshot wounds. His name was not immediately released. A handgun was recovered at the scene.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

CHP Motorcycle Officer Involved In Traffic Collision On Eastbound 105 Freeway At Bellflower Boulevard

DOWNEY (CBSLA) – A California Highway Patrol Officer was involved in traffic collision on the eastbound 105 Freeway at Bellflower Boulevard Saturday night, and has been transported to the hospital. According to authorities, the officer suffered a broken leg and will recover. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the accident is under investigation. The sigalert remains active with the number one, two and three lanes blocked on the eastbound 105 Freeway at Bellflower Boulevard.     SIGALERT UPDATE IN DOWNEY. EB I-105 AT BELLFLOWER BLVD., #1, #2, #3 LANES BLOCKED FOR 2 ADDITIONAL HOURS DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION. — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) September 26, 2021  
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Pasadena Considers Technology To Help Law Enforcement Detect Gunshots

PASADENA (CBSLA) – In response to a rise in gun violence in Pasadena, city officials are considering utilizing a technology that detects gunshots in real-time. ShotSpotter utilizes sensors placed around the area on light poles and buildings that are activated by loud sounds such as gunshots to help law enforcement get to the scene faster when guns are fired. A trained acoustics expert filters out the sounds from fireworks or car alarms and pinpoints the shooting location. “It will forward the alert to the police officers and the dispatch center in less than 60 seconds,” said Lt. Bill Grisafe with the Pasadena Police Department. If the $640,000 three-year contract is approved, the system will be set up in areas with higher gun crime. City Council is expected to vote on the system next week.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Caught On Video: Anti-Mask Protest Turns Violent At Roscoe’s Chicken And Waffles In Anaheim

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An apparent protest of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles’ mask policy got violent in Anaheim. (credit: Social Dystopia) Security guards of the famed restaurant clashed with protesters outside its Anaheim location, 2110 S. Harbor Blvd. Video posted to social media showed at least one man being dragged out of the restaurant by several security guards, as some in the crowd yell, “Brutality!” Officers were called to the scene after it was reported that someone was pepper sprayed. However, police say no one was arrested or hurt. It’s not clear why protesters targeted Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, and if they represented a particular...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
76K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy