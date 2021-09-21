Decorah School Board Passes Mask Mandate For Elementary Students

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest COVID update shows 60 percent of Iowans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate among Iowans who are 65 or older is 83 percent. Over the past seven days, an average of 11-hundred people have tested positive for the virus and 24 percent are under the age of 18. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics infectious disease specialist Dan Diekema says the spread is largely driven by virus activity in schools where students under age 12 aren’t eligible for a COVID shot. Diekema said,”… a lot of transmission that can happen, and then that transmission is carried over into the community when you have such a large percentage of your population that’s unvaccinated.” Hospitalizations have dropped slightly for the first time in 12 weeks.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO