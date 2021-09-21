CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorah School Board Passes Mask Mandate For Elementary Students

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
(Decorah, IA) — Staff and students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade in the Decorah School District will have to mask up starting next Monday. The school board passed a mandate at a special meeting last (Monday) night. Decorah Superintendent Mark Lane says it will be in effect until four weeks after a vaccine for five to 11-year olds is readily available locally. The board made the decision in light of the news that Pfizer will seek F-D-A approval to provide COVID-19 vaccines to children. Decorah becomes the 11th school district in the state to enact some sort of mask mandate since a federal court ruled against Iowa’s ban on mask requirements.

