Decorah School Board Passes Mask Mandate For Elementary Students
(Decorah, IA) — Staff and students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade in the Decorah School District will have to mask up starting next Monday. The school board passed a mandate at a special meeting last (Monday) night. Decorah Superintendent Mark Lane says it will be in effect until four weeks after a vaccine for five to 11-year olds is readily available locally. The board made the decision in light of the news that Pfizer will seek F-D-A approval to provide COVID-19 vaccines to children. Decorah becomes the 11th school district in the state to enact some sort of mask mandate since a federal court ruled against Iowa’s ban on mask requirements.
Comments / 0