Syracuse, IN

Kaiser Chosen For Syracuse Town Board

By David Slone, Times Union
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIMES UNION REPORTS – Cindy Kaiser will be the next Syracuse Town Board member after the Republican caucus unanimously voted for her Monday evening. There were four precinct committeemen in the caucus and all four voted for Kaiser to serve in the Ward 3 seat, including new precinct committeeman and Syracuse Police Chief Jim Lane. Kaiser was the only person who filed by the deadline Friday. The caucus started at 6 p.m. Monday at Syracuse Town Hall and was over about 20 minutes later.

