LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (10:06 p.m.): Susquehanna Regional Police say the home was on the 100 block of Kissel Barrick Road. No one was home at the time of the crash, however, one male was found dead inside the car. Officials also say Bainbridge Road will be closed between Risser Mill Road and Meadow View Lane for several hours.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO