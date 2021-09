LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing person 83-year-old who went missing on Wednesday, September 29. Jack Curtis Hall was last seen in Longview near the 700 block of E. Marshall. He was wearing a green shirt with New York Jets football logo on it and blue jean capris with black house shoes. He is 6’0” and 250 lbs.

