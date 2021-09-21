Ariana Grande Stalker Brought Knife to Singer’s House, Threatened to Kill Her: REPORT

HONOLULU (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Hawaii for an Oak Lawn woman who is accused of having a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine card, after authorities said she missed her virtual court hearing. Authorities told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra that Chloe Mrozak, 24, was released from jail recently on charges that she tried to pass a fake COVID vaccination card that had “Moderna” misspelled as “Maderna.” But she was supposed to appear via Zoom for a court hearing Wednesday, and she missed it, authorities said. She now has a $500 bench warrant for her arrest in Hawaii. Mrozak arrived in Hawaii...

HAWAII STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO