Fugees to Reunite for ‘The Score’ 25th Anniversary Tour

This Fall, iconic Hip Hop trio, Fugees, will be hitting the road for a tour in celebration of “The Score’s” 25th anniversary.

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, the 12-city tour, launches with a show in New York at an undisclosed location.

Fugees released their album “The Score” in 1996, which spawned some of the genre’s most popular hits of the decade, including “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly.”

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history…. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world,” the press release reads.

Jean added: “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

The news may be surprising for some, as Pras shot down hope of the group ever reconciling several years back.

“Before I work with Lauryn Hill again, you will have a better chance of seeing Osama Bin Laden and [George W.] Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies, before there will be a Fugees reunion,” Pras told AllHipHop.com. “At this point I really think it will take an act of God to change her, because she is that far out there.”

And the lesson here is… never say never.

The remainder of the tour will begin Nov. 2 at United Center in Chicago and across the U.S. before wrapping up in Africa. The final shows will be in Nigeria and Ghana.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m.