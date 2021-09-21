CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta United’s front four is clicking, so now we have BAMM shirts

By Dirty South Soccer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United Play-by-play man Kevin Egan is one of the best in the business, so you knew he’d come up with an awesome nickname for Atlanta United’s very on form front four. Well, Mr. Egan failed to disappoint once again with BAMM (for Barco, Araújo, Moreno, and Martinez). Our friends at BreakingT have already paid tribute to a Kevin Egan call with this Barcolazo shirt, and they’re doing it again with their latest design:

