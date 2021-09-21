CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble Relationship

When Name Partner Asks Are You ‘Banging Her Yet?’ Well, You Might Have A Problem

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a baseline level, the complaint alleges women at the firm were regularly referred to as “girls,” which it argues is “reductive and specifically hostile, because it infantilizes women, a tactic which has been historically part of the systemic and overt discrimination against women in our culture.” Additionally, the complaint alleges that sexual harassment training is an actual joke, with the presentation including a slide of a large-breasted woman with the words: “Are you still paying attention?”

Dundalk Eagle

Ask Stacy: How do you help someone who might have a substance issue?

Remember – Send me your stories and questions. All are confidential. You can email Ask Stacy at askstacyssw@gmail.com. You can also see follow up information and resources for each topic on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw. Wanting to Help: Dear Stacy, when you suspect a loved one or friend has a drinking...
MENTAL HEALTH
Law.com

What to Do When You Feel Like It Might Be Time to Leave the Law

Many people are feeling stressed out and burnt out because of the pandemic. Many people believe lawyers live in perpetual stress and burnout land. I can neither confirm nor deny this rumor. But I have seen several peers over my eight years in practice begin their careers in the law just to end them. I’ve had tough conversations with these people, who I consider friends, and heard and shared lamentations about whether the reasons they began walking this career path will ever come to bear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Online Bar Exam Wasn’t As Widespread As You Might Have Hoped

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. How many jurisdictions in the U.S. gave online bar exams for the July 2021 administration?. Hint: The National Conference of Bar Examiners said they do not plan to have an online option for the next administration in February 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Best Biglaw Advice: Get Out Now

Someone who was very established said to me, ‘I was in your position. All I’m going to say to you is: Don’t question it, get out, and do it sooner rather than later. The longer you’re there, the harder it’s going to be, and the more miserable you’re going to end up before it actually happens. If at all possible, do it tomorrow, as soon as you can.’
ECONOMY
Concerned You Might Have ADHD?

Dani Donovan shares why she started making videos on TikTok describing what it’s like to have ADHD. Concerned you might have ADHD? Clinical psychologist Dr. Judy Ho shares that if you are falling behind on multiple deadlines and your behaviors are impacting your relationships, it’s time to seek professional help. Other common signs are having trouble following a TV show or book due to lack of concentration.
MENTAL HEALTH
uga.edu

Not a workaholic? You might have some of the same traits

Personality traits can fluctuate day to day based on circumstances. Dreading a tough day at work? New research led by University of Georgia psychologist Malissa Clark reveals that anticipating a high workload can lead to daily fatigue and affect spousal relationships—even for people who don’t identify themselves as workaholics. Workaholism—the...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
abovethelaw.com

Prosecutor Works Two Jobs To Make Ends Meet, Kill People

Government jobs don’t pay like they used to. And with crippling law school debt growing every day, sometimes these public servants just need to develop a side hustle to make ends meet. Like Weldon Ralph Petty, who took a job in 2001 as a part-time prosecutor and moved to full-time in 2002. Petty worked at the office until 2019, working extensively on criminal cases that put away hundreds of defendants, including Clinton Lee Young, who was sentenced to death row.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Transgender Attorney Says Judges And Clerks Have Harassed Her; Fights For Change

CHICAGO (CBS) — She’s a transgender attorney who says she’s been repeatedly harassed and discriminated against in court. The other problem? The state’s ethics rules for attorneys actually allow that. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas takes us inside her fight for stronger protections. Her name is Sheryl Ring. It’s printed on the official card issued to licensed attorneys in Illinois. But that hasn’t stopped a revolving door of problems at one courthouse after another across Chicagoland. “I have judges out me,” she said. “Dead-name me,” meaning using her birth name after she had it legally changed. “I have been misgendered or called slurs from the bench,”...
CHICAGO, IL
abovethelaw.com

How To Network Without The Need For A Shower Later

I’ve written from time to time about how much I dislike networking (I so wish there were another term for it), and I know that I am not the only one. Sometimes I have felt like I needed a shower after a networking event, especially when it is composed of people looking over my shoulder to see who might be a better contact. I grew used to it, but I never liked it, because I felt like I was being used, not because someone wanted to make my acquaintance, but for whatever contacts I had that might be useful. Blech.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

It’s All About The Money

In this episode, Kathryn welcomes Elizabeth Anne “Betiayn” Tursi, Global Chair and Co-Founder of the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF). Betiayn talks about how the legal industry has evolved, particularly in respect to diversity, during the course of her career. They also discuss what led up to the founding of WILEF and the work she’s most proud of. Betiayn also shares about why WILEF decided to change the Gold Standard criteria, and the main takeaways from the most recent Gold Standard List. She gives her thoughts on the most important diversity benchmarks for the profession.
CELEBRITIES
abovethelaw.com

Is The Juice Worth The Squeeze: Law School Edition

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to the latest American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and AccessLex Institute study on the impact of student loan debt on the personal and professional lives of new lawyers, what percentage of respondents said law school was worth the cost?

