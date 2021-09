One can make the argument that Steven Soderbergh is the David Bowie, or more appropriately, the Scott Walker, of film directors. Much like those musical geniuses, he isn’t interested in financial reward or notoriety, as much as subverting genres, stretching the medium to its brink and going to extreme lengths to never repeat himself. Sometimes he transports you, but at other times, you shake your head in confusion at his choices. Such is the reaction to a real artist.

