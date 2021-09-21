CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Police: Allegheny County man assaulted girlfriend with sickle, tied her up and hid her under tarp

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Elizabeth man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his girlfriend with a grass cutting sickle, tied her up, and hid her under a tarp.

Elizabeth Township Police responded to a call about a woman under a tarp yelling for help on Atlantic Avenue on August 29. After the officers were on their way, they received more information that a man walked out of the woods and started untying the woman that was under the tarp, according to court documents.

When officers arrived, they said that they noticed a man and woman standing near a small pile of logs, a blue tarp, several pieces of red rope and a metal grass cutting sickle.

The woman said that she and her boyfriend, who was later identified as Lee Fetterman, got into an argument at home and it escalated. When she left her home to get away, he followed her, according to a criminal complaint. He then tied her by her ankles and wrists with the red rope. Police said that he also hit her in the face and caused her nose to bleed. She also said that Fetterman was hitting her with the sickle in the neck, strangling her with the rope and was forced face down on the ground, according to court documents.

While the woman was speaking with police, she felt like she was going to pass out. She was then taken to the hospital by EMS crews.

Officers then spoke with the person who called 911. He said that he saw the blue tarp with sticks and logs holding it down. When he saw the tarp move and heard someone yelling for help, that is when he called authorities. That is when he saw Fetterman come out of the woods and approach him. After the two spoke, Fetterman cut her free and attempted to get her to leave with him before police got there.

The witness took photos and videos of what happened and provided a statement. Meanwhile, Fetterman said there was no assault, and that the two were only arguing.

Fetterman is being held at the Allegheny County Jail on multiple assault, strangulation, harassment, unlawful restraint, and false imprisonment charges.

Heather Maitland
7d ago

Glad the neighbor called police first and then videotaped it. Too often these abusers get off in court, due to lack of evidence. Hopefully everyone does their job and he serves time.

