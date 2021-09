The Harlem Lady Cats were back in action this past Thursday playing in front of the home town fans as they welcomed the North Country Mavericks to town. The Mavericks are a quality team out of the District 3C representing the towns of Saco, Hinsdale and Whitewater. The Mavericks went on the attack early and never looked back in winning the opening set 25-16.

