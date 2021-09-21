CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FRONTDoor Collective raises $7.5M for sustainable, last-mile delivery standards

By Grace Sharkey
freightwaves.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, FedEx, Walmart, XPO, Amazon, Instacart and U.S. military veterans came together to form the FRONTdoor Collective (FDC), a network of franchised partners called “FrontDoor Partners” (FDPs) to help businesses manage growing demand for last-mile resources. With goals to expand to 300 franchisees by the end of the year...

#Frontdoor#Frontdoor Collective#Xpo#Instacart#The Frontdoor Collective#Fdc#Glp Capital Partners#Gcp#Fdp#Freightwaves
