Survival Savings: Uncharted Supply Co. ‘Preptember Sale’

Nike cut its sales forecast Thursday, pointing to myriad supply chain problems that are delaying deliveries of athletic gear and expected to crimp sales for the next few quarters. The sports giant is dealing with a doubling of shipping times from its Asian manufacturing centers to North America, as well as closures of major factories in Vietnam and Indonesia due to local government restrictions because of Covid-19, Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said on a conference call with analysts. Shipping conditions have been bad for much of 2021 and "deteriorated even further" in the most recent quarter, Friend said, noting port backlogs, rail congestion and labor shortages. "Lost weeks of production combined with longer transit times will lead to short-term inventory shortages in the marketplace for the next few quarters," he said. "We expect all geographies to be impacted by these problems."

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO