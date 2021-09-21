CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU hopes to solve Northern Ireland’s Brexit trade issues by year-end

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union hopes to resolve the trading difficulties of Northern Ireland by the end of the year, the EU’s post-Brexit coordinator said on Tuesday, while warning London against unilaterally suspending the terms of the divorce deal. European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who oversees EU relations with Britain,...

