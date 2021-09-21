The 25 Best Places to Live in Indiana

If your kids are eager to get into their Halloween costume, let them go Trick Or Treating early at Scales Lake Park in Boonville. Growing up in Boonville, one of my favorite things to do in the summer was to visit Scales Lake Park. We would go camping there all of the time. Whether it was camping in a tent or camper or even staying in one of their cabins, we did it all. Not to mention all of the other things that Scales Lake had to offer such as, riding our bikes around on the trails, playing at the playgrounds, and visiting the petting zoo. But my favorite part about going there was the lake itself. You can swim at the beach, rent a boat, go kayaking, and fishing.

BOONVILLE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO