VFW Auxiliary is offering contests for grades 6-12. Patriot Pen is for grades 6-8 and is offered to any student in those grades. They must be enrolled in a public, private or parochial school or home study program in the U.S. and its territories. The student does not have to be related to a VFW or VFW Auxiliary member to participate, but all entries must be submitted to a local VFW Post. Deadline is October 31.