Inter Miami, missing two key players, aims to rebound vs. Nashville at home Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs fans were not happy Sunday as the two-time defending AFC Champions dropped to 1-2 following a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Emotions boiled over in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, with a wild brawl breaking out between Chiefs fans that left one motionless, as he was pummeled by another Chiefs fan and kicked in the face by another. As the victim was slumped in his seat, appearing to be knocked out cold, a woman above him could be seen delivering one more shot to his face.

