Inter Miami, missing two key players, aims to rebound vs. Nashville at home Wednesday
Inter Miami went five weeks without a loss, so coaches and players had almost forgotten what it felt like to leave a stadium in a bad mood. They got a rude reminder last Friday night, losing 4-0 at home to the New York Red Bulls in a game where just about everything went wrong for Miami. They saw their club-record six-game undefeated streak come to a halt and fell two spots behind the playoff line with 10 games remaining.www.miamiherald.com
