Asphalt paving on I-84 continues

MEACHAM, OR – Asphalt paving of the westbound portion of I-84 from milepost 237 to 241 in the Meacham area, will continue. Asphalt delivery trucks may be periodically entering and leaving the work zone into live traffic at each project end, so please use caution. Bridge work at Exit 238 and the bridge over the railroad will continue all week and should be close to complete by the end of the week. Oregon Department of Transportation said a traffic change is anticipated sometime in early October, the change will be announced later.