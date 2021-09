The £70 billion furlough programme ends on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.However, uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.Bloomberg reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new programme of grants...

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO