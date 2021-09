The Green Bay Packers are waiving tight end Jace Sternberger on Tuesday, according to a source. Sternberger was the team's third-round selection in 2019. The 25-year-old was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse. Sternberger only had 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown in 18 games with the Packers. Robert Tonyan, who caught a touchdown pass in the Monday night win over the Detroit Lions, is Green Bay's primary pass-catching tight end. Behind him, Green Bay has veteran Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO